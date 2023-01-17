Tom Brady Responds To Retirement Questions After Playoff Loss Ends Season: ‘One Day At A Time’

The 2022 football season isn’t even over yet, but everyone is already dying to know what Tom Brady, 45, will do next year. The quarterback’s dreams of winning an eighth Super Bowl ended when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 on Jan. 16. During the post-game press conference, Tom was asked about his plans for the future “I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep…as good as I can tonight,” Tom told reporters after the game, according to the New York Post. “It’ll just be one day at a time, truth.”

Despite a losing season for the Bucs, Tom and his teammates were able to make it to the playoffs, but the 45-year-old couldn’t lead his team to victory. After 23 years in the league, fans are wondering if this could really be it for Tom. Of course, we’ve been down this road before, but a lot has happened in Tom’s life since the last time he tried to retire.

After the 2021 season — his second with the Buccaneers — Tom hung up his helmet and announced his retirement at the beginning of 2022. At the time, Tom said he was ready to devote more time to his family, as his three children were getting older and he knew he was missing out on things. Just weeks later, though, Tom revealed that he wasn’t quite ready to end his football career just yet, as he returned to play with the Bucs once again. Tom led the team to a Super Bowl win during his first season in 2020 after previously playing for 20 seasons (and winning six Super Bowls) with the New England Patriots.

Amidst the 2022 football season, Tom announced that he was divorcing his wife, Gisele Bundchen, after 13 years of marriage. The exes have two children (Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10) together. Tom also has a son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Now, Tom is a free agent, which means he could return to Tampa for another season OR move onto another team if he decides not to retire. The conversation around his future will likely continue until he makes an official announcement one way or the other.