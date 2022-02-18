See Pics

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hollywood for Science Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family.

No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.

Gisele Bundchen taking a jog on the beach (BACKGRID).

In recent photos you can see here, Gisele walked hand-in-hand with her former football MVP beau as they enjoyed some family time under the sun at the Central American locale. Gisele wore a casual black mini dress while Tom sported a t-shirt and shorts for the occasion as they walked along the waves with an adorable pup in tow. The photos of the couple come on the heels of Tom’s “difficult” announcement to his fans that he was retiring from the game of football after 22 years on the field.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Costume Institute Gala (David Fisher/Shutterstock).

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Gisele Bundchen attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Gisele Bundchen on the runway at Victoria's Secret's 2005 show at the New York State Armory. Victoria's Secret Holiday 2005, New York

Following Tom’s Feb. 1 announcement, Gisele has been nothing but supportive, posting some tender photos of memories on (and off) the field and writing a lengthy caption. “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” Gisele said on Instagram on the same day.

She went on in her caption, “We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.” Even though the six-time Super Bowl champ didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he definitely still continues to be a winner in the Brady family!