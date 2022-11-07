Gisele Bundchen Seen In 1st Pics Since Divorce As She Escapes to Costa Rica: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, clearly did not let her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 45, bring her down, as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Costa Rica on Nov. 7. For the tropical day out Gisele rocked a two-piece green outfit that consisted of a plunging crop top, high-waisted sweatpants, and beach sandals (see PHOTOS here). The 42-year-old looked naturally beautiful as she appeared to not be wearing a smidge of makeup while grabbing a bite to eat with her family. Her long blonde tresses were worn naturally in their loose beach waves, while the mom-of-two carried her phone and an umbrella in her right hand.

The Victoria’s Secret model was reportedly staying at her and her ex’s Costa Rica property, per Page Six. The outlet also reported that she is likely to keep the property located on the Nicoya Peninsula. Gisele was also not alone, as she was spotted eating lunch with her two kids Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9. She shares the two children with her ex, Tom, who she married in 2009.

While Gisele looked unbothered on her trip, it does come just over one week after she and Tom officially filed for divorce in Florida on Oct. 28. In addition, the two were reportedly living apart for months ahead of their split. On Oct. 28, Tom took to his Instagram Story to confirm the separation had been finalized. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote on the post. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parent to always ensure they receive the love an attention they deserve.”

Their separation comes after the couple was married for over 13 years, and they were rumored to have marital issues for a long time leading up to the split. Despite the rumors online, the pro athlete appeared on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray to insist the divorce was peaceful. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Tom said. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

HollywoodLife obtained the court documents which confirmed that the Brazilian model was the one who filed for divorce, the paperwork also noted that her ex did not contest her decision. His ex wife also took to her Instagram the day of the split and wrote her own message. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”