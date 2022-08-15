National Relaxation Day: J.Lo & More Stars Lounging By The Pool Or At The Beach, Finding Their Zen

Life can be incredibly stressful! From pandemics and politics to just everyday chores and errands, it’s easy to have a lot on your plate. Thankfully, August 15 is a day to take a moment to re-center yourself, to rise above the chaos of the modern world, and to take some “me time.” It’s National Relaxation Day! Whether you’re taking a five-minute meditation break during your lunch or booking an extra hour at the spa, it’s time to find your chill. Take it from some of your favorite celebs, like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid. They’ve all learned how to relax.

Starting with J.Lo, the singer has had an incredibly busy year, not only did she just tie the knot with her love Ben Affleck, but she’s also been giving amazing performances, promoting new beauty products and starring in her own documentary. After she and Ben said their “I do’s,” the couple had a romantic getaway to Paris with their kids, but after The Town actor had to go back to the U.S. to work on a movie, his wife got some rest and relaxation in Italy, where she kicked back and soaked in the sun.

In fact, some relaxing days on the water seem to be great ways to relieve stress. Look at Kim Kardashian as another example. While she’s certainly been occupied with her many business ventures plus juggling her personal life, Kim clearly enjoys some time letting go of the stress in a bikini. In fact, bikinis seem to be the perfect go-to outfit for downtime for stars from any generation. Whether Gigi Hadid riding a yacht, Jessica Biel kissing Justin Timberlake on the beach, or Joan Collins going for a dip in the pool, it seems like a bikini is the perfect outfit to kick back!

Among the priorities of modern life – finding an open spin class, boosting your Instagram follower count, making that ultra-exclusive private concert that only you and three hundred other people know about – relaxing might not be near the top of your ‘To Do” list. It should. Many health benefits come with taking time out to relax, according to the Mayo Clinic. You can: lower your blood pressure; improve digestion; reduce activity of stress hormones; maintain healthy blood sugar levels’ increase blood flow to major muscles; minimize muscle tension and chronic pain; enhance the quality of sleep; improve your concentration and mood; lower fatigue; reduce anger and frustration; and boost your confidence.

This doesn’t mean that you have to chart a yacht around Italy to find your zen. You can simply practice deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other recommended relaxation techniques include music and art therapy, aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and tai chi. However, relaxation techniques are skills, and with any skill, the ability to relax improves with practice. Yes, you have to work hard to learn how to relax, but it’s worth it. At least, be like the stars above and take a moment for yourself today. After all, National Relaxation Day only comes once a year.