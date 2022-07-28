Jessica Biel Sweetly Kisses Justin Timberlake While Rocking Leopard Thong Bikini

Time for fun in the sun! Jessica Biel shared a sweet kiss with her husband Justin Timberlake during a beach day on their Italian vacation, on Thursday, July 28. The 40-year-old actress was absolutely beautiful in a tiny leopard print bikini, while smooching with the “Mirrors” singer, 41, from under an umbrella. The couple seemed like they had perfect weather for a day on the water.

Other than the bikini, Jessica had a gold necklace on. In some of the other photos, she prepped for the sun with a black baseball cap and a pair of red-framed sunglasses. Justin rocked a black swim-shirt and a green bathing suit with a matching bucket hat and shades while sipping a beverage and chatting with his wife. The pair seemed to be having a nice chat, while relaxing on the beach.

Aside from relaxing on the beach, the couple also went for a romantic boat ride, giving Jessica the perfect opportunity to lay out and tan. As she laid out, Justin sat down next to her and seemed to give her a pat on her booty as they rode around in the water.

The couple seem like they’ve been having a great time during their Italian getaway. Justin and Jessica have been spotted riding on their yacht together around the coast of Sardinia, earlier in July. The pair are back in Europe after traveling to Paris at the end of June for Fashion Week, where they attended the Kenzo show together.

Justin and Jessica have been married for about a decade. The couple have two sons: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. While they mostly keep the boys out of the spotlight, the “Sexyback” singer shared a photo of his kids while celebrating Father’s Day back in June. He shared a picture of both kids sitting at the piano as he gushed over them. “My two favorite melodies,” he wrote in the caption.