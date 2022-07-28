Jessica Biel Sweetly Kisses Justin Timberlake While Rocking Leopard Thong Bikini

The 'Total Recall' star relaxed on a beautiful summer's day while vacationing on an Italian beach, with her husband Justin Timberlake.

July 28, 2022 9:38AM EDT
jessica biel, justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Pack On The PDA During A Beach Day In Sardinia Pictured: Justin Timberlake,Jessica Biel Ref: SPL5329160 280722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Image Credit: Ciao Pix/SplashNews

Time for fun in the sun! Jessica Biel shared a sweet kiss with her husband Justin Timberlake during a beach day on their Italian vacation, on Thursday, July 28. The 40-year-old actress was absolutely beautiful in a tiny leopard print bikini, while smooching with the “Mirrors” singer, 41, from under an umbrella. The couple seemed like they had perfect weather for a day on the water.

Justin and Jessica kissed on the beach during their vacation. (Ciao Pix/SplashNews)

Other than the bikini, Jessica had a gold necklace on. In some of the other photos, she prepped for the sun with a black baseball cap and a pair of red-framed sunglasses. Justin rocked a black swim-shirt and a green bathing suit with a matching bucket hat and shades while sipping a beverage and chatting with his wife. The pair seemed to be having a nice chat, while relaxing on the beach.

Justin sipped a beverage as he talked with his wife. (Ciao Pix/SplashNews)

Aside from relaxing on the beach, the couple also went for a romantic boat ride, giving Jessica the perfect opportunity to lay out and tan. As she laid out, Justin sat down next to her and seemed to give her a pat on her booty as they rode around in the water.

The couple seem like they’ve been having a great time during their Italian getaway. Justin and Jessica have been spotted riding on their yacht together around the coast of Sardinia, earlier in July. The pair are back in Europe after traveling to Paris at the end of June for Fashion Week, where they attended the Kenzo show together.

Jessica sunbathed while on a boat with Justin. (Ciao Pix/SplashNews)

Justin and Jessica have been married for about a decade. The couple have two sons: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. While they mostly keep the boys out of the spotlight, the “Sexyback” singer shared a photo of his kids while celebrating Father’s Day back in June. He shared a picture of both kids sitting at the piano as he gushed over them. “My two favorite melodies,” he wrote in the caption.

