Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photo of His 2 Sons, Phineas, 2, & Silas, 7, On Father’s Day

The 'Sexyback' singer shared an adorable picture of his boys sitting in front of a piano together in a sweet Father's Day post.

June 20, 2022 10:25AM EDT
Image Credit: Joker/SplashNews

Happy Father’s Day to Justin Timberlake! The 41-year-old singer showed off his love for his two sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1, as he celebrated the holiday on Sunday, June 19. The popstar shared a sweet photo of the boys sitting at a piano, showing they also love music like their daddy. “My two favorite melodies,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!”

The photo sweetly showed both the boys studiously looking at the keys together. It was a super cute photo of both of the brothers. Justin also took to his Stories to re-share his Father’s Day post from 2021, where he posted a few sweet photos of his own dad Randall. 

Justin’s wife Jessica Biel also took to her Insta to wish her husband a happy Father’s Day with a sweet photo of her and the boys hugging the singer. “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s**t,” she wrote. “We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

Justin Timberlake shared a cute photo of his kids for Father's Day.

Justin and Jessica will celebrate 10 years of marriage in October, and the pair’s relationship is clearly going strong! Jessica opened up about feeling “proud” of how far the couple has come in an April interview with Access Hollywood. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody, and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life,” she said.

Before celebrating Father’s Day, JT did make a surprise appearance alongside Pharrell at the Something in the Water fest in Washington D.C. on Saturday, June 18. Justin was a surprise guest at the music festival, and he performed a 5-song set alongside the “Happy” singer, including his hits “Rock Your Body”, “Like I Love You”, and a solo rendition of “Sexyback.” Besides Justin, Pharrell also had guest appearances by T.I. and the rap duo Clipse during his set.

