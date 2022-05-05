Jessica Biel Snuggles Son Phineas, 2, At Airport After Mexico Trip With Justin Timberlake: Rare Photo

Jessica Biel, 40, was photographed on Thursday at the airport carrying son Phineas, 2, fresh of the family’s vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The actress was casual, yet stylish, wearing a long-sleeve denim jumpsuit and fresh white sneakers. Her adorable son was equally as cute in a white t-shirt, colorful pants, and sleek Nike Air Jordan 1s!

Jessica seemed to have had a great time on her beach vacation with her family, which included husband Justin Timberlake. The two lovebirds were photographed sharing a steamy kiss while they relaxed oceanside at their resort located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on May 3. In the steamiest snaps, Justin, 41, can be seen passionately holding his wife of nearly a decade’s hips and bottom as they lock lips. The pictures were originally obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.

Moreover, Jessica got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones back on March 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day as she had her hands full carrying both sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, while outside the family home. Jessica looked so cool while rocking mirrored red shades and a polka dot sweater, throwing back her head and beaming about the moment with her boys.

The next snap was a sweet sheet cake, decorated with neon candles and frosting that said “WE LOVE YOU MOM”. A blonde Jessica and Justin enjoyed cake on the couch in yet another photo. The set finished with balloons and a banner for Jessica that said, “Happy birthday mommy mom!” and was signed by “Phin” and Silas.

Her caption was relatable as ever. “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she wrote. “Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet.” The star of The Sinner went on, “Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”