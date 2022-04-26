Jessica Biel Reflects On ‘Ups & Downs’ With Justin Timberlake 2 Years After His PDA Scandal

If there’s one thing that Jessica Biel won’t toast when she and Justin Timberlake celebrate ten years of married life in October, it’s the 2019 scandal where Justin, 41, suffered a “strong lapse in judgment” and got handsy with Alisha Wainwright, his costar on the Apple TV+ movie, Palmer. Jessica, 40, did tell Access Hollywood that the 10-year milestone was important to her. “I sometimes feel like ten years have just flown by in the blink of an eye,” she said, “and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, ten years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’”

“I just feel really proud of it,” added the Candy star. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody, and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.” Jessica and Justin married in October 2012 in a wedding in Puglia, Italy. Since that day, the two have built a home together, one they filled with their sons Silas, 7, and 2-year-old Phineas.

The couple’s most significant storm this love has weathered came towards the end of 2019. Justin was photographed holding Alisha’s hand while sitting at an outdoor table at Absinthe House in New Orleans. The two were in town to film Palmer, and Aisha rested her palm on Justin’s knee in a second photo. After the drama exploded online, Justin issued a public statement. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment,” he wrote while stressing that “nothing happened” between him and Alisha. Justin blamed the alcohol (“I drank way too much that night”) but took responsibility for his actions.

“I should have known better,” he wrote, saying that this was “not the example” he wanted to set for Silas. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Jessica apparently accepted the apology. Two months after the drama, she celebrated Justin turning 39. “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” she captioned the post. The couple also went on to have another baby together, and in October, if all goes well, they’ll mark ten years of marriage.