Justin Timberlake & Pharrell Reunite For Performance At Something In The Water Music Festival

Justin Timberlake, 41, gave a memorable performance when he joined Pharrell Williams, 49, on stage at the Something in the Water Music Festival in Washington D.C. on June 18. The singer was one of many who stepped into the spotlight for the special three-day event, which was started by Pharrell, and looked relaxed and thrilled to be alongside the “Happy” crooner. He wore a light blue and white checkered button-down short-sleeved shirt, tan pants, and matching boots, during the performance, while Pharrell rocked an orange hoodie, black shorts, boots, and an orange baseball cap.

As the former NSYNC member started busting some moves in front of the cheering crowd, Pharrell encouraged them to “make some noise” and they went into Justin’s massive hit “Rock Your Body.” Video clips of the epic performance made their way across the internet and fans started leaving enthusiastic comments. “Amazing! Love you guys,” one fan wrote while others pointed out Justin’s “dad-like” outfit. “JT is maybe wearing my dad’s actual shirt, but in fairness, my dad can’t beatbox. 🤷🏻‍♀️,” one fan shared, referring to Justin’s impressive beatboxing skills during the performance.

In addition to Justin, who has collaborated on music with Pharrell in the past, many other talented musicians took stages at the songwriter’s festival throughout Juneteenth weekend. They included Usher, Clipse, T.I., Noreaga, Mariah the Scientist, Swae Lee, Chloe x Halle, and many more. The first year of the now annual event took place in 2019 and this year, it moved from the Virginia Beach area to D.C. for the first time.

Before Justin performed at the festival, he made headlines for being named as a potential replacement for Hugh Jackman in the Broadway musical, The Music Man. After rumors of the possible addition made their way to many Broadway fans, the musical’s choreographer, Warren Carlyle, addressed them and said he’d “love to dance with Justin Timberlake,” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the 2022 Tony Awards. “That’s all I’m going to say,” he added before revealing he thinks the “SexyBack” crooner could handle the show. “Oh yeah. Oh yeah,” he confidently said.

When Justin’s not making headlines for his music career, he’s doing so for his adorable family. He and his wife, Jessica Biel, to whom he’s been married since 2012, share two children, including sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1, together. Although they’re pretty private when it comes to their marriage and family life, the couple sometimes shares glimpses into their busy life in interviews or through posts on social media. One of Jessica’s most recent Instagram posts included a cute video of her taking her oldest son to Disneyland.