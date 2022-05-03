Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Kiss In Rare PDA Photos On Vacation In Cabo

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are bringing “SexyBack” while on a beach vacation in Cabo, Mexico. The two lovebirds were photographed sharing a steamy kiss while they relaxed oceanside at their resort located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on May 3. In the steamiest snaps, Justin, 41, can be seen passionately holding his wife of nearly a decade’s hips and bottom as they lock lips. The pictures were originally obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.

The 40-year-old actress donned a flowy purple and pink tie-dye two-piece skirt and top set. She left her beachy brown locks flowing naturally and accessorized with pink-rimmed sunglasses. Justin opted for a traditional beach vacation floral-printed button-down, blue shorts, and a blue baseball cap. The couple appeared to be on vacation with two unidentified companions.

More photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Jessica paddling out into the ocean on a surfboard wearing a long-sleeve white rashguard bodysuit. She caught at least one wave. Justin stayed on shore to watch his wife. The photos were released one day after the 2022 Met Gala, which the couple did not attend. They have walked the star-studded carpet before, though, making their red carpet debut there in 2009.

Jessica and Justin began dating in 2007 after meeting at Prince’s Golden Globes afterparty that year. The couple broke up in March 2011, but reconciled and announced their engagement in December 2011. They made their union official in October 2012 in Italy. Justin made sure the day was memorable for Jessica and even sang to her as she walked down the aisle. “It was an original piece I wrote specifically for the evening and for her,” Justin told People following their nuptials. They’ve since welcomed two children into the world: Silas Randall in 2015 and Phineas in 2020. Shortly before that, Justin was involved in drama after a video of him inappropriately interacting with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright while enjoying a night off from filming surfaced. He profusely apologized for his “strong lapse of judgment” in a statement posted to social media about two weeks after the incident.

The rare PDA between the couple comes about a week after Jessica reflected on her marriage to Justin while promoting her film Candy. “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she explained to Access Hollywood on April 22. “I just feel really proud of it. We’ve had our ups and down like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life,” she added.