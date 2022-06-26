Jessica Biel Wears Black Bikini Top Under Suit At Kenzo Show With Justin Timberlake: Photos

Jessica Biel, 40, turned heads on June 26 when she showed up to a Paris Fashion Week event in a stylish and sexy outfit. The actress wore a black bikini top under a black and white checkered blazer and matching pants at the Kenzo Menswear Spring Summer 2023 fashion show and she paired it with black sandal-style shoes. She also wore a black beret hat and sunglasses as her long wavy hair was down.
Jessica was joined by her husband Justin Timberlake, 41, at the event and he also rocked a cool outfit. It included an olive green jacket over a blue button-down shirt, tan pants, and brown boots. He also added sunglasses with a blue patterned frame.
At one point during the show, Jessica and Justin were spotted sitting with other celeb attendees like Jaden Smith and Cruz Beckham. Jaden wore a gray camouflaged jumpsuit over a light blue top and tie with white sneakers. Cruz rocked a white top under a yellow and maroon jacket, jeans, and light blue sneakers. He also added sunglasses.
Before they mingled with other stars at the Kenzo show, Jessica and Justin made headlines for celebrating Father’s Day last weekend. The latter took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo that showed his and his wife’s two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1, from the back as they played piano. “My two favorite melodies,” he sweetly wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!”
Jessica also made headlines when she shared a cute video of her and Silas enjoying time at Disneyland earlier this month. In the clip, the doting mom can be seen smiling and dancing as she holds her oldest child during Disney’s nighttime Main Street Electrical Parade. She also shared photos from the fun day and they included moments from Disneyland’s Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters ride and the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride.