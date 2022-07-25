Gigi Hadid Rocks Yellow Thong Bikini On Yacht With The Beckham Family: Photo

Gigi Hadid rocked a two-piece yellow bikini that highlighted her gorgeous body during a getaway to the South of France.

July 25, 2022 2:01PM EDT
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid, 27, showed off sexy swimwear on an incredible super yacht owned by David Beckham and his wife Victoria. The gorgeous model wore a two-piece yellow bikini that showcased her fabulous body. Gigi’s cute little booty was also on display in the paparazzi photos taken in Saint Tropez, France on Sunday, July 24.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid on the Beckhams’ yacht in Saint Tropez on July 24 (Photo: ELIOT / MEGA – BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID)

Gigi put her blonde hair up in a bun for the boat trip. She covered the top of her face and her head with a stylish yellow straw hat. Gigi wore a gold necklace and carried a white towel with red and blue stripes as she prepared to soak up the sun on the yacht.

Gigi’s connection to the Beckhams is through Brooklyn Beckham‘s wife, Nicola Peltz. Gigi has been friends with Nicola, 27, for years and attended the couple’s luxurious wedding in Miami, Florida on April 9. Tom Brady was also at the wedding, as were Brooklyn’s famous parents and his siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.

When she’s not vacationing with her famous friends, Gigi is usually at home spending time with her adorable one-year-old daughter Khai. Gigi shares her baby girl with her ex Zayn Malik, 29. They’ve been very private about baby Khai since they welcomed her into the world in September 2020 and still haven’t publicly shared a photo of her face.

Gigi is also off being one of the most famous models in the world alongside her older sister Bella, 25. She was a staple during various Fashion Weeks earlier this year. Gigi hit the runway in Paris, Milan and more, and slayed as she modeled for multiple different designers.

