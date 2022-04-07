Brooklyn Beckham’s Siblings: Everything About His Relationship With His 2 Brothers & Sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham has always looked out for his younger siblings. Here’s what to know about his close bonds with his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, and his sister, Harper.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, is the oldest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham‘s four children. He was born on March 4, 1999, and got to enjoy the luxuries of being an only child for three years until his younger brother Romeo, 19, was born in September 2002. Their brother Cruz, 17, was born in February 2005. Six years later, David and Victoria’s daughter Harper, 10, was born in July 2011.

The Beckham kids are all very close. In fact, Brooklyn got tattoos of his siblings’ names on the side of three of his fingers in January 2020. He also has a small arm tattoo on his arm that reads “02 05 11,” which are the years his siblings were born. Brooklyn’s two brothers and one sister are supposedly in his and fiancée Nicola Peltz‘s upcoming wedding. Learn more about Brooklyn’s close relationship with his three younger siblings below.

Romeo

Brooklyn and Romeo are only three-and-a-half years apart, so they have a tight brotherly bond. The siblings have been by each other’s side at many public events involving their famous parents. Brooklyn and Romeo have also shown their love for one another via Instagram. As see in the above photo, which is from July 2018, Romeo posted a picture of himself and his big brother and wrote, “Love ya @brooklynbeckham.” Romeo and Cruz are both serving as Brooklyn’s Best Men at his wedding. There’s no doubt that the brothers will deliver an incredible speech to honor their big bro.

Cruz

Brooklyn has an adorable brotherly bond with Cruz, as well. With six years of age between them, Brooklyn has always been there for his youngest brother. For Brooklyn’s 19th birthday in 2018, Cruz posted a photo of the siblings shirtless floating on rafts in the water. “love you big bro ❤️😜 @brooklynbeckham happy birthday,” Cruz wrote alongside the image. The following summer, Brooklyn and Cruz were shirtless again for a sibling shot that the youngest Beckham boy posted. Brooklyn sweetly wrapped his arm around Cruz’s head, as seen above.

Cruz has pursued a music career, just like his mother, and his family has been so supportive. Brooklyn is especially proud of his little brother. “His spirit is like no other,” Brooklyn said about Cruz in a Feb. 2022 interview with i-D. “He lights up an entire room.”

Harper

Harper is the only girl of the Beckham siblings, and so you can bet that Brooklyn is very protective of her. He’s built such a special bond with his little sister over the years, and as evident by the footage above, Harper loves her big brother back. During the Beckham family’s 2021 Christmas festivities, Brooklyn danced with Harper in an adorable video shared by Victoria. Brooklyn twirled his youngest sibling around a few times, and then they embraced for a sweet hug. “Someone loves dancing with their big brother,” the Spice Girls band member wrote in her caption.

For Brooklyn’s wedding, Harper is reportedly one of the bridesmaids. That means she’ll be standing in the all-girl lineup beside Nicola. Harper will get to watch her big brother begin this new journey, and she, as well as Cruz and Romeo, will undoubtedly be there to support Brooklyn every step of the way.