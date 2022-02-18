Victoria Beckham Reveals Intense Workout Of Squats & Weight Lifting To Get In Shape – Photos

Victoria Beckham revealed how she stays in great shape when she gave us a glimpse at her hardcore workout that involves intense weight lifting & squats.

It’s no secret that Victoria Beckham, 47, is in amazing shape, and she revealed the workout that helps her stay fit. Victoria posted a slideshow of photos and videos to Instagram showing off her workout with trainer, Bobby Rich. Included in her workout are all different exercises from tricep dips to lunges and squats.

Victoria posted a slideshow of herself working out while wearing a Reebok x Victoria Beckham outfit that featured a high-neck black crop top with a pair of high-waisted, cropped black leggings. She posted the photos with the caption, “Last workout of the week in new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham see Stories for how @mrbobbyrich has chosen to torture me this week!!”

Victoria enjoyed weight-lifting as she did some shoulder presses before moving on to one-legged banded lunges while holding a heavy weight in front of her.

She revealed in her Instagram stories that she was practicing her “last strong session of the week” and was “working on perfecting my dips, snatches, and lunges.” In one video, Victoria explained that the reason she loves her high-waisted leggings is that it’s a great reminder that “you do have to hold in your abs” while working out.

In another video from her workout, Victoria sat in a 90-degree angle tabletop position with her arms behind her and her hands resting on a bench. While in this position, Victoria slowly started to bend her arms up and down to work out her triceps. As she did this, her impressive arm muscles were popping out.

Victoria posted the video writing, “Tricep bench dips to finish,” with a sweating face emoji. She continued the caption, “He puts me through it five days a week!!”