Gigi Hadid Looks Like Iggy Azalea With New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos

Gigi Hadid shocked us all when she ditched her blonde hair for a new platinum hue while at the airport in NYC on March 10 & we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like Iggy Azalea.

Gigi Hadid was completely unrecognizable when she debuted a brand new, platinum blonde hairstyle at the airport in NYC on March 10. The 26-year-old supermodel who is known for her gorgeous, naturally blonde hair opted to switch up her look and we are here for it. Plus, Gigi seriously resembled Iggy Azalea, who is known for her long, platinum blonde hair.

Gigi’s new hair was dyed a bright platinum blonde that looked almost white, and she had it down, long, and straight while parted in the middle. Her new hairstyle made her look totally different and it was hard to point her out considering she had a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a face mask on.

Gigi styled her new look with a pair of high-waisted black trousers with white stripes down the side, paired with a black top tucked in, a cropped black leather moto jacket on top, and a pair of black Converse sneakers.

Gigi’s new look came as a complete surprise considering she just took fashion month by storm while rocking her natural hair. The last time we saw her was just a few days ago on the runways in Paris, so we were pleasantly surprised by this change.

This is not the first time Gigi has switched up her look, in fact, back in September Gigi dyed her hair a gorgeous red hue. After rocking red hair for a few months, Gigi switched to a dark brown color in November.

What we love about Gigi is that she is so stunning and versatile, no matter what hair color she tries, she always manages to pull it off.