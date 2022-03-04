Fashion

Gigi Hadid Stuns In Skintight Floral Jumpsuit & Matching Coat During Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, plunging floral jumpsuit with a matching coat while out during Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid has been taking fashion month by storm, both on and off the runway, and her latest look during Paris Fashion Week may just be our favorite. The 26-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, plunging yellow and black floral Lanvin Spring 2022 Catsuit.

Gigi Hadid looked fabulous in this plunging yellow & black floral Lanvin Spring 2022 Catsuit with a matching coat on top during Paris Fashion Week on March 3. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

The sexy one-piece featured a low-cut underwire bra and she styled the look with a matching oversized coat. She accessorized her gorgeous ensemble with a Messika Diamond Triple Row Long Chain Necklace, massive diamond hoop earrings, and a YUZEFI Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Mini Slant Bag.

Gigi has been on a roll lately with her outfits and aside from this look, she stepped out the day before looking just as stylish. She threw on high-waisted brown leather Nanushka Basma Pants with a Loewe Herbarium High Neck Top tucked in and a Mango Anorak with Detachable Gilet on top.

She tied her look together with a pair of Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Boot, a Prada Cleo Maxi Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag and a brown Aquatic Leisure Center Universal Peace Hat.

Gigi styled her look with a Messika Diamond Triple Row Long Chain Necklace, massive diamond hoop earrings, pointed-toe black pumps & a YUZEFI Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Mini Slant Bag. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

Aside from her street-style looks, Gigi has been hitting the catwalk in a slew of outfits. Some of our favorite looks include her oversized, brown button-down shirt that she wore as a dress with suede knee-high boots at the Ludovic de Saint Sernin show and her light pink high-neck, fitted sleeveless dress with floral details at the Coperni show.

Perhaps out favorite runway look from her though, was the pleated poofy skirt with a brown zip-up jacket and an oversized hat that she wore on the Off-White Autumn Winter 2022 runway.