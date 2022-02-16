Fashion

Bella & Gigi Hadid Strip Down & Cover Up With Nothing But Hair & Handbags In Sexy Photo

Bella & Gigi Hadid looked sexier than ever when they posed completely naked with just their hair & purses covering up their bodies for a Versace campaign.

When it comes to Bella and Gigi Hadid, the supermodel sisters are always posing for some fabulous campaign and their latest photo may just be their sexiest to date. Bella, 25, and Gigi, 26, looked gorgeous when they stripped down completely naked for a new Versace campaign photo that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, Bella had her long brown hair down in voluminous waves which covered her bare chest. A black leather handbag covered up her private parts while a yellow snake wrapped around her leg.

Meanwhile, Gigi looked exactly like Bella, except her blonde hair was down and crimped. Covering up her bottom half was the same purse Bella wore, in white. Both ladies held hands while holding up a red apple and we got some serious Adam and Eve vibes from this photo.

In another one of our favorite photos from the campaign shot by iconic photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, both girls rocked skintight latex dresses in bold, bright dresses with matching hairstyles – long, pigtail braids. Gigi had her blonde hair down with purple clips to the side while Bella’s brown hair was clipped back with a giant turquoise clip.

Another photo from the campaign pictured Bella and Gigi lying down with Donatella Versace snuggled in the center of them. All three ladies rocked sleeveless black mini dresses with cutouts on the sides.

In one photo, Bella looked stunning in a black and white photo that put her toned abs on full display as she went topless underneath a plunging black leather blazer paired with a low-rise leather skirt.