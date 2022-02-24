Bella & Gigi Hadid Are Fresh-Faced With Minimal Makeup On Max Mara Runway — Photos

Milan Fashion Week continued with the Max Mara show on Thursday, Feb. 24. Gigi and Bella Hadid led the charge of models strutting down the runway for the event.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are making the rounds at Milan Fashion Week, and on Feb. 24, they continued by hitting the Max Mara runway in Italy. For the show, the models wore minimalistic makeup looks, with Gigi and Bella both showing off structured cheekbones and glossy lips. Aside from that, though, the glam look for the runway was purposely non-existent, with the models also slicking their hair back into sleek updos to show off their defined, neutral faces.

For Bella’s two runway looks, she wore long skirts paired with tops that featured high necklines. One of the outfits was black, consisting of a sleeveless, sweater top. The look was paired with long black gloves and clunky shoes, along with a belt around the model’s midsection. Her second look was more of a brown hue, featuring a similar poofy skirt, along with a tight, long-sleeved top and fanny pack.

Meanwhile, Gigi wore a puffy coat dress from the brand’s winter collection, and it was paired with a furry jacket on top. The look was accessorized with a scarf, as well. All of the models wore outfits from Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2022 look book.

Milan Fashion Week kicked off earlier this week, with Bella and Gigi arriving in Italy with Gigi’s daughter, Khai, 1, in tow. Gigi has proven to be the ultimate working mom, walking the runway and taking care of her daughter in between Fashion Week ventures. After Milan Fashion Week, the ladies are expected to head to Paris at the end of the month and beginning of March for Paris Fashion Week, as well.

Gigi and Bella have both been modeling since they were just teenagers and are now seasoned vets in the industry. Their pal, Kendall Jenner, is also expected to show up at Milan Fashion Week, although she is more limited in her runway appearances these days. Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, was photographed in Milan for Fashion Week events earlier this week, as well.