Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leopard Crop Top & Matching Sheer Pants For Gala Performance In Italy: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is back on stage! The singer, 53, took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday, July 30. As always, the singer rocked a sexy ensemble, consisting of a leopard striped crop top, matching fitted pants and cape as she delivered a slew of hits for the screaming crowd. She hit every move as she performed a dance version of “If You Had My Love,” in one clip, that appeared to be cut with the ’90s dance hit, “What Is Love?” She later appeared to strip down to just a sparkly sheer look as she sang her hit “Dance Again.”
Look at her!! ❤️😍 @JLo #JLo #Capri pic.twitter.com/6YJl5gGKS8
— 𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚 💍 (@giojlover) July 30, 2022
The sixth annual show was held at the La Certosa di San Giacomo, and is aimed at raising money for UNICEF projects around the globe — particularly those in Ukraine amid war with Russia. Jennifer isn’t the first major star to perform at the gala: past celebs to appear include Katy Perry and John Legend, as well as Andrea Bocelli, Ricky Martin, and Ellie Goulding. Dua Lipa headlined another LuisaViaRoma gala in Saint Barths last January.
Dance Again!! 🥹🤍 @JLo #JLo #Capri pic.twitter.com/gZqDHHBEcn
— 𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚 💍 (@giojlover) July 30, 2022
Jen’s return to the stage comes hot off her Las Vegas nuptials and Paris honeymoon with new husband Ben Affleck, 49! The couple soaked in the sights of the City of Love with four of their respective kids, including her twins Max and Emme, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. The Bronx native and Oscar winner looked better than ever as they stepped out in stylish ‘fits on the trip, including several romantic dinners at some of the city’s newly opened hotspots.
Queen 😍😍❤️#jlo #jenniferLopez #jlo #Capri #BenAffleck #Bennifer #UNICEF pic.twitter.com/wA6KGCmYtz
— 🦋🌺🌺Genesi🌺🌺🦋 (@GenesiLC) July 30, 2022
Ben returned to Los Angeles last week for the announcement that he’ll be reprising his Batman role in the DC film series alongside Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman. Jennifer, however, continued onto Italy with her twins, in advance of her scheduled performance.
Following Bennifer’s unexpected Nevada wedding, the duo are reportedly planning a larger affair to celebrate their union with friends and family at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate. The lakefront 87 acre property is Riceboro, just an hour out of historic Savannah, and includes three houses: a main residence, the 10, 000 sq. foot Oyster House and a cottage. Jennifer has also reportedly hired event planner Colin Cowie to helm the multi-day event, per Page Six.