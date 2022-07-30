Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leopard Crop Top & Matching Sheer Pants For Gala Performance In Italy: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is back on stage! The singer, 53, took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday, July 30. As always, the singer rocked a sexy ensemble, consisting of a leopard striped crop top, matching fitted pants and cape as she delivered a slew of hits for the screaming crowd. She hit every move as she performed a dance version of “If You Had My Love,” in one clip, that appeared to be cut with the ’90s dance hit, “What Is Love?” She later appeared to strip down to just a sparkly sheer look as she sang her hit “Dance Again.”

The sixth annual show was held at the La Certosa di San Giacomo, and is aimed at raising money for UNICEF projects around the globe — particularly those in Ukraine amid war with Russia. Jennifer isn’t the first major star to perform at the gala: past celebs to appear include Katy Perry and John Legend, as well as Andrea Bocelli, Ricky Martin, and Ellie Goulding. Dua Lipa headlined another LuisaViaRoma gala in Saint Barths last January.

Jen’s return to the stage comes hot off her Las Vegas nuptials and Paris honeymoon with new husband Ben Affleck, 49! The couple soaked in the sights of the City of Love with four of their respective kids, including her twins Max and Emme, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. The Bronx native and Oscar winner looked better than ever as they stepped out in stylish ‘fits on the trip, including several romantic dinners at some of the city’s newly opened hotspots.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez Wearing Swimsuits: Her Hottest Looks In Bikinis & More ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - Jennifer Lopez poses for a photo shoot overhead on a diving board on the deck of her yacht off St. Tropez on September 3rd, 2019. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Ben returned to Los Angeles last week for the announcement that he’ll be reprising his Batman role in the DC film series alongside Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman. Jennifer, however, continued onto Italy with her twins, in advance of her scheduled performance.

Following Bennifer’s unexpected Nevada wedding, the duo are reportedly planning a larger affair to celebrate their union with friends and family at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate. The lakefront 87 acre property is Riceboro, just an hour out of historic Savannah, and includes three houses: a main residence, the 10, 000 sq. foot Oyster House and a cottage. Jennifer has also reportedly hired event planner Colin Cowie to helm the multi-day event, per Page Six.