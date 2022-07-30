Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hire Star Wedding Planner For Epic Multi-Day Wedding Bash: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly planning a wedding celebration at his Riceboro, Georgia estate after their surprise Las Vegas nuptials.

July 30, 2022 10:20AM EDT
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, have reportedly hired luxury event planner Colin Cowie for their upcoming multi-day wedding affair. The dup, who legally wed in Las Vegas on July 16, are working with the Los Angeles-based planner for their upcoming celebrations with friends and family at Ben’s 87 acre Riceboro, Georgia estate, per Page Six.

Per his website, Cowie plans events in the range from $25,000 to $2 million and likely more, and can create a “royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding.” Notably, Cowie has worked with J.Lo on past events, but also A-Listers like Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Michael Jordan, and was ranked the #1 wedding planner per Vogue.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jetted off to Paris after marrying in Las Vegas on July 16. The duo are now planning a celebration with family and friends in Georgia, per a report. (BACKGRID)

Ben and Jen surprised fans when they jetted off to Las Vegas on July 16 for an intimate ceremony at the iconic A Little White Chapel right on the strip. Just her child Emme, 14, and his daughter Seraphina, 13, were present as witnesses for the seemingly last minute affair. The legal union came just three months after Ben re-proposed to the “Jenny From The Block” singer with a spectacular (and rare) $5 million green diamond — and also just shy of 19 years from their original Labor Day 2003 wedding which was called off.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in not one but two looks for the wedding, including a “dress from an old movie,” per her On The JLo newsletter. While she didn’t specify which film, she’s played a bride in seven flicks over the years — with speculation finally landing on Jersey Girl, sometimes referred to as the “forgotten” Bennifer movie (the movie was released after their 2004 split and a full year following Gigli). She then changed into a new collection Zuhair Murad number with a lace, off the-shoulder-cut and veil.

Shortly after obtaining their marriage license, reports surfaced that they were already planning a celebration with family and friends at Ben’s Georgia estate in the coming weeks. The sprawling lakefront property, which is just outside of Savannah, includes three houses including a 6,000 sq. foot main residence, the 10,000 sq. foot Oyster House and the Summer Cottage. Most importantly, there’s plenty of backyard space for the bash.

