Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry In Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot! According to the marriage license obtained by HollywoodLife (below), the iconic couple made it official in Clark County, NV on Saturday, July 16. HollywoodLife has reached out to both stars’ reps for comment. The duo reportedly wedded in Las Vegas after receiving the marriage license, per TMZ.

The global superstar and award-winning actor have a unique but sweet love story. They first met in 2001 on the set of their movie Gigli, which came out in 2003. When filming, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd, but they separated in 2003 as well. Ben and Jennifer went public with their romance in 2002 and got engaged in November of that year. However, they broke up by January 2004. Jennifer would go on to marry and have kids with Marc Anthony, while Ben did the same with actress Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Marc separated in 2012, while Ben and Jennifer announced their split in 2015. Shortly after Ben became single, Jennifer began dating MLB star Alex Rodriguez and would get engaged to him in 2019. After two postponed weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Jennifer and Alex decided they were better off as friends by April 2021. Seemingly in a blink of an eye, Jennifer and Ben were back on.

The power couple got engaged in April after Ben proposed with a gorgeous 8.5-carat green diamond estimated to be worth around $5 million purchased from Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds. Jennifer announced the news via her newsletter. Following their engagement, the couple was spotted out on PDA-filled date nights and house tours as they searched for their forever home together. An insider close to the couple opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what they were looking for in a house. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” they explained. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” They added, “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, while Ben has three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex Jennifer. And although they plan to have plenty of space for all their kids to come together ad one, they have no intentions of having enough space to add to their brood. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in April.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!