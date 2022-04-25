Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Their Feelings About Having A Child Together Revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are happily in love and on their way to tying the knot, but do they want kids? “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, noting how the couple each have their own children with past partners.

“JLo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added. “They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

Although the idea of a Bennifer baby may have excited fans of the couple, the pair seem perfectly content with blending their families and simply enjoying their lives together. According to another source, J.Lo fits perfectly with Ben’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and the love is apparently already there between them all. The singer especially has a “bond” with the 49-year-old actor’s only son Samuel and feels like he is “very much like his father,” according to a source. “Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

The source continued, “J.Lo says that Samuel is very much like his father. She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.” In addition to Ben’s three kids, Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The kids from both sides of the families have been seen blended while out and about more than once and appear to be happy around each other as they regularly enjoy various activities with their parents.

