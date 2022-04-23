J.Lo Sucks On A Green Lollipop As She Shows Off Her Massive $5M Engagement Ring: Watch

Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough green — especially lately. The 52-year-old filmed herself sucking on a jade colored lollipop while going for a car ride in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 23. Her rare green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, 49, was on full display as she smiled and laughed, clearly intending to show off the sparkler, worth over $5 million. “Green lollipop kisses,” the Bronx native wrote in her caption along with a green heart.

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj‘s bumpin’ “Blick Blick” was on full blast throughout the clip, clearly captioning J.Lo’s mood. “Push it, push it, click, , click/Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick (watch it),” Coi Leray raps over the beat. As always, the JLo Beauty founder’s glam was on point with that perfect glow and her signature nude glossy lip.

Green is, of course, known to be Jen’s favorite color! “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress,” she wrote on her OnTheJLo newsletter, referencing her iconic 2000s Versace look. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences.”

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Rings: Photos Of Her 6 Rings, Including Her Green Diamond From Ben Affleck BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ VANITY FAIR PARTY AT THE 2003 OSCARS / ACADEMY AWARDS AT MORTONS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 23 MAR 2003 *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take his kids Seraphina and Samuel to look at a houses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newly engaged couple were spotted this past friday checking out commercial real estate amid news they recently splashed out on a $50m lovenest. The couple spent about two hours checking out three different homes on Sunday afternoon.

The lollipop video appeared to be filmed on April 5, as Jennifer was curiously wearing the same Zimmerman Juliette Tiered Silk Crepe Dress and Bottega Venata yellow bag from an outing with daughter Emme Muniz, 14, on the same day. Notably, the outing sparked engagement speculation as eagle-eyed fans noticed a new piece of jewelry on that finger — which she later confirmed just days later!

Jennifer also filmed her engagement announcement video in the same ensemble, which she teased in a short video on April 8. “I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said, pushing fans to her OnTheJLo newsletter where she dropped a short video showing off the unique and rare ring! “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in her newsletter.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she explained. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’” Of course, the couple were also engaged from 2002 to 2004 (but with a pink Harry Winston diamond).

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she continued. “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”