J.Lo Wears Giant Diamond Ring On THAT Finger While Out Shopping With Daughter Emme: Photos

Bling bling! The triple-threat flashed a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger during a Beverly Hills shopping trip.

Are those wedding bells we hear? Jennifer Lopez, 52, had people talking after she was spotted rocking a giant diamond ring during a shopping trip with her daughter Emme, 14, on Monday, Apr. 4.

The star looked stylish in a button-up dress as she and Emme looked at decor for the new $50 million home she purchased with beau Ben Affleck, reported by TMZ last month. Meanwhile, Emme went with baggy jeans and a casual striped sweater.

J. Lo’s frock was perfect for the warm, Southern California weather, featuring a beachy scene on breezy, semi-sheer fabric. Keeping her signature glamour, she accessorized with big, round sunglasses, gold jewelry, buff platform heels, and a chain-strapped purse.

And while Jennifer’s tropical look was lovely, it was hard not to be distracted by the massive rock decorating the Marry Me star’s left hand. There was simply no denying the sizeable sparkler was situated on her engagement ring finger.

No one would be surprised by a Bennifer engagement. In fact, back in June 2021 insiders told HollywoodLife she was “1000%” ready to say “Yes” if he popped the question.

Still fresh from her split from Alex Rodriguez, 46, at the time, the source dished, “Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex [Rodriguez] and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again.”

It seems it just took time for the couple’s fairy tale ending. Ben and Jennifer’s romance began back in 2002, but by 2004 they broke off their whirlwind engagement. After they parted ways, Ben wed actress Jennifer Garner, 49, who he shares three kids with. J. Lo was married to Latin sensation Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and they are parents to Emme and twin brother Max.