J.Lo Wears Giant Diamond Ring On THAT Finger While Out Shopping With Daughter Emme: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Santa Monica, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they pick up his son Samuel from school in Santa Monica.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss in front of the cameras while dropping off his son Samuel at his swimming class in Pacific Palisades.Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands while out running errands together.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
Bling bling! The triple-threat flashed a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger during a Beverly Hills shopping trip.

Are those wedding bells we hear? Jennifer Lopez, 52, had people talking after she was spotted rocking a giant diamond ring during a shopping trip with her daughter Emme, 14, on Monday, Apr. 4.

Jennifer Lopez had a giant diamond ring on her engagement side while out shopping with her daughter on Apr. 4. (Stoianov / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

The star looked stylish in a button-up dress as she and Emme looked at decor for the new $50 million home she purchased with beau Ben Affleck, reported by TMZ last month. Meanwhile, Emme went with baggy jeans and a casual striped sweater.

J. Lo’s frock was perfect for the warm, Southern California weather, featuring a beachy scene on breezy, semi-sheer fabric. Keeping her signature glamour, she accessorized with big, round sunglasses, gold jewelry, buff platform heels, and a chain-strapped purse. 

Culver City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez is looking to add new furniture to her home in Los Angeles! We caught the superstar hitting up the HD Buttercup furniture store and D.L. Rhein with her daughter Emme in Culver City. J-Lo rocks a pair of killer nude heels and chic floral dress for the occasion.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in black denim flare pants and a white T-Shirt as she takes her kids out for brunch. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez head to a dance studio on Sunday. Ben is seen grabbing J-lo by her toned waist as they head into dance studio, they were accompanied by Jen's daughter Emme and Jen's assistant who was documenting their day. The superstar was seen in a pair of JLO leggings and mustard colored cropped sweated shirt. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The chunky gem was definitely fit for a VIP like J. Lo. (Stoianov / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

And while Jennifer’s tropical look was lovely, it was hard not to be distracted by the massive rock decorating the Marry Me star’s left hand. There was simply no denying the sizeable sparkler was situated on her engagement ring finger.

No one would be surprised by a Bennifer engagement. In fact, back in June 2021 insiders told HollywoodLife she was “1000%” ready to say “Yes” if he popped the question.

Emme went with baggy jeans and a casual striped sweater while out his her VIP mom. (Stoianov / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

Still fresh from her split from Alex Rodriguez, 46, at the time, the source dished, “Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex [Rodriguez] and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again.”

It seems it just took time for the couple’s fairy tale ending. Ben and Jennifer’s romance began back in 2002, but by 2004 they broke off their whirlwind engagement. After they parted ways, Ben wed actress Jennifer Garner, 49, who he shares three kids with. J. Lo was married to Latin sensation Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and they are parents to Emme and twin brother Max.