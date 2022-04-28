Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez: What They’re Looking For In Their ‘Forever Home’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on the fast track to finding a home for themselves and their soon-to-be blended family after they announced their engagement. The superstar couple, who reunited in April 2021 after calling off their 2003 nuptials, have been house hunting recently in the Los Angeles area and it looks like they haven’t found the right place just yet. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are making sure to choose the perfect place to “raise their kids together.”

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10 with ex Jennifer Garner. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

The couple have been spotted checking out real estate in some of the most exclusive parts of LA, with the gated community of Hidden Hills being the most recent. “Ben and Jen had mixed emotions about the last place they looked at in Hidden Hills,” the source continued. “They love the fact that the entire neighborhood is well protected from photographers and there’s a ton of security throughout the gated community. Also, since it’s not too close to the city, it still has that suburb-y vibe to it which is great for raising a family.” However, the couple weren’t “sure” that the neighborhood “checked all the boxes,” according to the insider. “They want a home that will accommodate all their needs but Hidden Hills may be a bit farther from the city than they’re hoping for. They are always working and on the go, so it could be too much of a drive for them since it would be on a consistent basis.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Jen and Ben are looking for a modern home that feels right as soon as they step into it. “They want a house that is new and modern with all modern appliances and is large enough for all their children to be there, so ideally a 6-bedroom,” the source explained. “Money is not a concern to them. They both feel that, when they walk into the house that is meant for them, they will both know right away. And believe it or not, that just hasn’t happened yet.”

While the iconic duo continue to search for that special place to call home, Hollywoodlife will keep fans updated on any new developments. In the meantime, we wish Jen and Ben good luck with the hunt!