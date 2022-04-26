Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Loved’ By Ben Affleck’s Kids & Has A ‘Special Bond’ With Samuel, 10

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted out and about with her fiance Ben Affleck and his three children on multiple occasions, and now we're finding out just how close the stepmom-to-be is with them.

By:
,
April 26, 2022 11:00AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck House Hunting With Samuel Affleck Pictured: Ben Affleck,Jennifer Lopez,Samuel Affleck Ref: SPL5305136 220422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen walking hand in hand. 13 Apr 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen walking hand in hand. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA847997_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is fitting in nicely with her soon-to-be-husband Ben Affleck‘s three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the love is apparently already there between them all. The singer especially has a “bond” with the 49-year-old actor’s only son and feels like he is “very much like his father,” according to a source.

Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck out and about with his son Samuel Affleck. (BACKGRID)

“J.Lo says that Samuel is very much like his father,” the source continued. “She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother.  Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.”

In addition to Ben’s three kids, Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The kids from both sides of the families have been seen blended while out and about more than once and appear to be happy around each other as they regularly enjoy various activities with their parents. In a recent outing, J.Lo was even seen holding Samuel’s hand at one point, proving their relationship is a comfortable one.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with Samuel once again. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

J.Lo and Ben rekindled their flame in the first part of 2021 and have seemed inseparable ever since. They originally had a romance and engagement back in the early 2000s but broke things off by 2004. They got engaged once again in early April and Ben presented his love with a gorgeous green diamond ring.

More From Our Partners

ad