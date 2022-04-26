Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Loved’ By Ben Affleck’s Kids & Has A ‘Special Bond’ With Samuel, 10

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is fitting in nicely with her soon-to-be-husband Ben Affleck‘s three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the love is apparently already there between them all. The singer especially has a “bond” with the 49-year-old actor’s only son and feels like he is “very much like his father,” according to a source.

“Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

“J.Lo says that Samuel is very much like his father,” the source continued. “She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.”

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, with a romance spanning over two decades. They got together after meeting on the set of their movie, 'Gigli,' in 2001. By the end of 2002, they were engaged. Although they were set to wed in Sept. 2003, they called the nuptials off just days ahead of time, claiming that excessive media attention was to blame. However, they ended the relationship in January 2004, before ever tying the knot. Jen and Ben went on to live separate lives, although they had nothing but nice things to say about one another in the years that followed. She had two kids with Marc Anthony, while he had three with Jennifer Garner. In April 2021, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and it wasn't long before she was spotted out with Ben once again. Seventeen years after they were last together, they quickly rekindled their relationship and got serious fast. During both times they've been together, Jennifer and Ben have not been shy about PDA.

In addition to Ben’s three kids, Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The kids from both sides of the families have been seen blended while out and about more than once and appear to be happy around each other as they regularly enjoy various activities with their parents. In a recent outing, J.Lo was even seen holding Samuel’s hand at one point, proving their relationship is a comfortable one.

J.Lo and Ben rekindled their flame in the first part of 2021 and have seemed inseparable ever since. They originally had a romance and engagement back in the early 2000s but broke things off by 2004. They got engaged once again in early April and Ben presented his love with a gorgeous green diamond ring.