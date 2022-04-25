Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Red Halter Maxi Dress As She House Hunts with Fiance Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous and stylish as she went on another house hunting trip with Ben Affleck on April 24. The two spent their Sunday looking at potential new homes in Beverly Hills. Jennifer dressed up, but comfortable, for the outing. She wore a flowy, red maxi dress with halter-style neckline. She paired the look with clunky platform sandals, as well. Meanwhile, Ben rocked dark grey pants and a flannel shirt as he exited one of the homes alongside his fiancee.

Jen and Ben have been house hunting together for months, but seem to be having some trouble finding their dream home. The two have been photographed looking at homes around Los Angeles on a number of occasions. Amidst their search for their new residence, they also got engaged — for a second time! Twenty years after Ben first proposed to Jen in 2002, he popped the question again, this time, asking her to marry him with a green diamond ring while she was taking a bath.

The two are completely hot and heavy ever since getting back together in the spring of 2021. Jen and Ben reconnected after her split from Alex Rodriguez and have been blissfully happy ever since. They ended their first engagement in January 2004 after cancelling their wedding that had been planned for the previous September.

Following the breakup, J.Lo and Ben both went on to start families with their new significant others, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner. Jen has twins with Marc, while Ben has three children with Jennifer. However, they’ve clearly managed to find their way back to one another, despite multiple different relationships in between.

“It means so much — somebody really thinks about you, loves you and sees you and it was just the most perfect moment,” Jennifer said, regarding the proposal. “It’s not often you get a second chance at true love. We know we are very lucky.”