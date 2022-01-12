Interview

Ben Affleck Insists He Has No Regrets Making ‘Gigli’ With Jennifer Lopez: It Was A ‘Gift’ To Watch It Bomb

Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their exit after lunch with her kids at the Bel Air Hotel on a rainy day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

‘Gigli’ was critically panned and a box office bomb, but it’s also the film that birthed Bennifer — and allowed Ben Affleck to discover his passion for directing.

Even Oscar winner Ben Affleck has a bad movie or two — but none are as memorable as his box office bomb Gigli with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The 2003 flick had plenty of hype due to Bennifer mania at the time, but ultimately bombed at the box office — bringing in $7.2 million worldwide after costing $75 million to make. Despite the bad reviews, Ben still looks at the project — which did introduce him to J.Lo — as a “gift.”

Ben Affleck and J.Lo starred in 2003’s ‘Gigli’. (Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection)

“If the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” Ben said during an interview with BFF Matt Damon in Entertainment Weekly, which was published on Jan. 11. “So in those ways, it’s a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life,” he added.

The film was also where Ben and J.Lo met. (Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend Amazon Studio's 'The Tender Bar' Los Angeles Film premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't too shy to flaunt their love for the world. The two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands to themselves as JLO held on tight to Ben while waiting outside. They spent the evening enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spagos Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennifer was married to Cris Judd at the time they started filming Gigli, however her marriage fell apart shortly after. Ben and J.Lo’s on-set friendship quickly became an off-screen romance that resulted in a media frenzy (which also birthed the nickname “Bennifer”). The couple, then in their early 30s, became engaged in Nov. 2002 after Ben proposed at his mother’s Boston home with an iconic Harry Winston pink diamond that cost a reported $2 million. After postponing their Labor Day 2003 wedding, the couple sadly split for in Jan. 2004 — shockingly rekindling their romance in April 2021.

During the chat, Ben reflected on the past media attention surrounded his relationship with Jen and how it affected Gigli. “The funny name, the Jennifer Lopez romance and overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm,” he recalled. “And I remember talking to [director Martin Brest] the Friday it came out and I was like it’s just spectacular, it’s a tsunami, it couldn’t be worse. This is as bad as it gets,” Ben said. The box office bomb, he added, “engendered a lot of negative feelings in people about” him, which he revealed “was depressing and really made me question things and feel disappointed and have a lot of self-doubt.”