Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.

Ben, meanwhile, looked handsome as ever to fine dine with his future wife. The Gone Girl actor dressed in a grey blazer over a blue T-shirt, also wearing a pair of tan trousers that slightly matched J.Lo’s look. He finished out his outfit with a pair of dark lace boots. Ben was so sweet to help his woman into the car for their romantic night out.

“Bennifer” have enjoyed plenty of date nights together since they rekindled their romance in early 2021. The day before their dinner in Beverly Hills, the duo met up for lunch at the SoHo House in West Hollywood, where they shared a sweet kiss that was captured by the paparazzi. For that outing, J.Lo wore an olive green mini dress and over-the-knee stiletto boots, while Ben sported a baggy gray T-shirt and dark gray pants.

It’s been over a month since Ben proposed to J.Lo, which the singer announced in a “On The JLo” newsletter. The Justice League actor asked her to marry him while she was naked in a bubble bath, popping the question with an 8.5-carat diamond ring. “It means so much; somebody really thinks about you, loves you, and sees you, and it was just the most perfect moment,” J.Lo said in the accompanying video. “So lucky is not often you get a second chance at true love. We know we’re very lucky.”

The couple’s children are expected to be involved in their wedding. Ben has three children, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo has two children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The blended family has enjoyed so many special moments together, with many more to come.