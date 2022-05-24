Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss As They Meet Up For Lunch At Soho House: Photos

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck shared a passionate kiss when they were out at Soho House in Hollywood on May 23.

By:
May 24, 2022 9:57AM EDT
jennifer lopez ben affleck
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA when they were at Soho House in West Hollywood on May 23. The couple met up and greeted each other with a passionate kiss. For the outing, JLo looked fabulous in an olive green mini dress and over-the-knee stiletto boots.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck shared a kiss while out for lunch at Soho House in Hollywood on May 23. (BACKGRID)

Jennifer’s short-sleeve dress featured flowy sleeves and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the dress flowed out into a mini skirt and she accessorized with tight tan over-the-knee boots that had sky-high stiletto heels. She accessorized with a pair of Bausch & Lomb aviator sunglasses, a furry tote bag, and massive hoop earrings.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
For their date, JLo wore a green mini dress while Ben wore a gray T-shirt. (BACKGRID)

As for Ben, he rocked a pair of fitted dark gray pants with a baggy gray T-shirt and a pair of brown suede lace-up shoes. The duo looked madly in love on their date night and their kiss was adorable.

We’ve been loving all of JLo’s outfits recently, especially now that the weather is getting warmer and just the other day, she rocked a short-sleeve denim Gucci Horsebit Mini Dress with a pair of Andrea Wazen Antigone PVC Platforms in Nude, a Dior Book Tote, Celine 41808 Sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher Silver Thread Hoop Earrings.

Just recently, Jen and Ben were on another date when she wore a Balmain Dark Green Silk Button Down Shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted button-up jeans, Jimmy Choo River Square Frame Sunglasses, and a Gucci Green Leather Belt.

A day before that, the couple was out and about when she wore a Brunello Cucinelli Grey Wool Women Jumpsuit, with a white The Great Crop Tee underneath. A pair of Valentino Rockstud Rivet Round Sunglasses, Roger Vivier Sneaky Viv Zip Sneakers, and a black Hermes Birkin Bag tied her look together.

