Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.

The unexpected nuptials occurred on July 16 at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, where Jennifer and Ben obtained a legal marriage license. Per the filing, Jennifer, 52, changed her surname from Lopez to Affleck — also revealing in the newsletter that her new legal name is Jennifer Lynn Affleck. The low key wedding took place just three months after Ben, 49, proposed for the second time in April 2022 with a massive and rare green diamond worth $5 million — and just 15 months after reuniting romantically.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Jennifer wrote in an emotional letter to fans, noting they barely squeaked in their ceremony before closing. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she joked, referencing the car that Emme posed in.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she went on, referencing Bennifer’s past romance from 2002 – 2004. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world…for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she said.

Ben and J.Lo met while filming Gigli in 2001, and began a whirlwind romance shortly after. The duo were initially engaged from Nov. 2002 to Jan. 2004, when they publicly split after calling off their 2003 Labor Day wedding. Both went on to marry other people: Ben to Jennifer Garner in 2005, and Jennifer to Marc Anthony in June 2004. Following Jennifer’s break-up with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, Ben and J.Lo reunited their legendary romance with a romantic trip to Montana. Congratulations to the couple on their nuptials!