Jennifer Lopez Glows In White Wedding Dress From An ‘Old Movie’ To Marry Ben Affleck In Vegas: Watch

For her low key wedding to actor Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had even more gorgeous dresses! The “I’m Real” singer rocked a killer look for her July 16, 2022 nuptials, looking gorgeous in a sleeveless white gown from “an old movie” in photos and videos posted to her On The JLo newsletter. She then seemed to change things up to an off-the-shoulder number with lace sleeves and a veil in other photos as she snuggled up to Ben after tying the knot.

“We did it,” she declared in a lengthy letter, which was signed off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck — her new legal name. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world…for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she penned, sharing they “barely made it” to the white wedding chapel before their midnight closure.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she said. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room,” she also said.

The “Let’s Get Loud” superstar and her now-husband first met in 2001 on the set of their movie Gigli, which came out in 2003. While filming, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd, but they separated in 2003. Ben and Jen then went public with their romance in 2002 and got engaged in November of that year. They broke it off, however, by January 2004. Jennifer would go on to marry and have kids with Marc Anthony, while Ben did the same with actress Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Marc separated in 2012, while Ben and Jennifer announced their split in 2015. Shortly after Ben became single, Jennifer began dating MLB star Alex Rodriguez and would get engaged to him in 2019. After two postponed weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Jennifer and Alex called things off by April 2021.

And then, “Bennifer” reemerged.