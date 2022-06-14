Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most iconic celebrity couples of the past 20 years. Nearly 2 decades after first making headlines and earning the nickname “Bennifer,” the pair are engaged again, and it seems like their relationship is better than ever! Find out everything you need to know about Bennifer from their first romance to them rekindling their love in 2021 here!

How Did Ben & J.Lo get together?

Ben and Jennifer’s romance started while they were both working on the movie Gigli in 2002. While the 2003 romcom was far from a hit, it did lead to the leads striking up a romance on-set, which led to the couple making their debut in 2002. “We met at a couple of parties. We barely paid any attention to each other,” Jennifer said during a 2003 Dateline interview for the movie. “We became friends first.”

Gigli wasn’t the only movie that the couple made together! The pair also co-starred in the 2004 movie Jersey Girl, which was another box office flop. The movie didn’t come out until March 2004, a few months after the pair had officially split up.

Their First Engagement

During Bennifer’s first time as a couple, they were instant media darlings! They got engaged in late 2002, with Ben popping the question with a PINK ring, worth a reported $2.5 million. Their relationship continued to be a major public interest, with the pair regularly appearing in tabloids. Ben was featured in J.Lo’s video for “Jenny From The Block,” and her This Is Me…Then record featured a number of songs inspired by her fiancé, including “Dear Ben.”

The Breakup

As the pair were preparing to tie the knot in September 2003, they decided to put the wedding on hold. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the pair told People in a joint statement. The couple officially split a few months later in January 2004.

Marriages & Relationships

After their split, Ben and Jennifer both moved on to different relationships. Both of their marriages after they called off their engagement would be long-lasting for both of the stars! J.Lo married Marc Anthony in June 2004. Jennifer and Marc had twins Max and Emme, both 14, in 2008. The “I’m Real” singer ended up splitting from Marc in 2014. Ben started dating Jennifer Garner in August 2004, and the pair got hitched in 2005. They share three kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Ben and the 13 Going On 30 star ended up splitting up in 2018.

After Ben and his wife split up, he had a handful of short-lived romances with producer Lindsay Shookus, model Shauna Sexton and actress Ana de Armas. J.Lo also had a pair of relationships after her split from Marc. She had an on-and-off romance with her backup dancer Casper Smart, and she even got engaged to MLB star Alex Rodriguez, but the pair never made it to the alter!

Even though Ben and J.Lo’s relationship didn’t work out the first time, they did stay friends. “I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f**king baller,” he said in a 2020 New York Times profile. The exes staying friends could’ve been what led to their eventual reunion!

Rekindling Their Spark

Nearly two decades after calling off their engagement, Ben and J.Lo started spending a lot of time together in April 2021. The pair were first seen shortly after the Hustlers star split up from A-Rod, and fans immediately started to wonder whether the couple had gotten back together all this time later!

After a few months of romantic outings and getaways, the pair’s romance was first confirmed when photos of the couple kissing were snapped in June 2021. The pair went Instagram official in July, when Jennifer posted a steamy photo of them making out during her 52nd birthday celebrations. The pair showed that they’re back and better than ever by re-creating some of their most iconic moments from their first time together during the party, including partying to “Jenny From The Block,” and Ben even grabbed his girlfriend’s butt, just like the video!

The couple’s reunion gave fans plenty of super cute moments (like J.Lo wearing a “Ben” necklace during her birthday vacay) and romantic outings (with lots of PDA) to enjoy, but obviously, things were a little bit different this time around, now that the two stars are older and have families of their own. The pair have been blending their families and spending time with each other’s kids throughout their rekindled love! After getting engaged, Jennifer spoke about her desire to “build” a family with Ben in a June interview with Good Morning America.

With Bennifer 2.0 in full effect, the pair have also raved about each other and their re-found love in interviews. The Gone Girl star gave an amazing tribute to his future fiancé in his first interview where he mentioned her in an interview with Adweek. “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” he said. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is.” Jennifer called their second time dating a “beautiful love story” in a February 2022 interview with People.

Engagement & Future Plans

About a year after getting back together, the couple decided to give their engagement a second chance! The “Let’s Get Loud” popstar revealed that Ben had popped the question with a green, diamond engagement ring, worth an estimated $5 million, in April 2022. While it’s not clear when Bennifer will officially become husband and wife, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they plan to go all out for the ceremony. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared,” they said. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”

Besides getting engaged, Ben and J.Lo have been taking other huge steps in their relationship, and their future as husband and wife. The pair have been seen house-hunting together, and it seems like they’re excited to start living with one another. There were even moving trucks seen outside of Ben’s Los Angeles home in early June 2022.