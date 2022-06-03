Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez: Moving Trucks Spotted At His Home As Pair Goes House Hunting

A handful of trucks arrived at the 'Good Will Hunting' star's Los Angeles home, amid the engaged pair's search for the perfect house.

June 3, 2022
Is a big move coming? Five moving trucks were spotted outside of Ben Affleck’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, June 3. The trucks’ arrival come as the 49-year-old actor and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 52, have been in the midst of searching for a new home together! The vans shown in the pictures looked ready for some pretty heavy moving!

While it’s not clear what was being put in the trucks (or where they’re going), it’s certainly exciting to see as Ben and Jennifer get ready for the next step of their relationship! The large trucks took up a lot of space on the street outside his home, and the back of one appeared to be blocked off with four plastic garbage and recycling cans, as well as some orange cones. Another truck could be seen further down the road in the distance!

Since Ben and J.Lo got engaged in April, the pair have been super serious about hunting for a home together! The couple have been seen together looking at mansions, including one that cost a reported $68 million in LA. The pair went to check it out with the singer’s sister Lynda! 

Even though there isn’t a way of knowing whether or not the pair have made any major purchases just yet, a source close to them did reveal to HollywoodLife exclusively just what they’re looking for. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider explained. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

Since Ben and the “Jenny From The Block” popstar got engaged, they both seem really happy about the next steps their relationship will take! Jennifer even got a celebratory manicure after their engagement with each of their first initials on her ring finger.

