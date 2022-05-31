Jennifer Lopez Honors Fiancé Ben Affleck With Manicure That Matches Engagement Ring

Ben Affleck put a ring on it, and now Jennifer Lopez is honoring him with the cutest detail. The 52-year-old superstar got her nails glamorized by celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik and added a sweet tribute to Ben, 49. Her nails looked fresh with a nude color on them and the most adorable gold “J” and “B” on her ring finger and a matching heart on her middle finger. Tom showed off his work on Instagram and captioned his post, “If you know… then you know … Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” Of course, Jennifer’s 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring was also featured in the picture.

The new nails come just shy of two months after the iconic couple got engaged after rekindling their romance in 2021. Jen and Ben announced their plans to walk down the aisle on April 8 via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter. She directed her fans there via an intimate video shared on her Instagram page in which she teased she had a “more personal” and “special story to share.”

Since then, the couple has been working to bring to life their new journey together, which includes house hunting. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” an insider close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc. They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together.” Jen has 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Antony, 53. Ben shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50: Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10.

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, with a romance spanning over two decades. They got together after meeting on the set of their amovie, 'Gigli,' in 2001. By the end of 2002, they were engaged. Although they were set to wed in Sept. 2003, they called the nuptials off just days ahead of time, claiming that excessive media attention was to blame. However, they ended the relationship in January 2004, before ever tying the knot. Jen and Ben went on to live separate lives, although they had nothing but nice things to say about one another in the years that followed. She had two kids with Marc Anthony, while he had three with Jennifer Garner. In April 2021, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and it wasn't long before she was spotted out with Ben once again. Seventeen years after they were last together, they quickly rekindled their relationship and got serious fast. During both times they've been together, Jennifer and Ben have not been shy about PDA.

Although Jennifer’s wish list for her future house with Ben is a long one, per HollywoodLife‘s source, a nursery is not one of them. Another source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that a baby is not in the plans for the couple. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” they noted. “JLo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate. They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

It seems like the families are meshing quite well, even if they don’t have a new house to call home yet.