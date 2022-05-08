Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Visit Mega Mansion On House Hunt With Her Sister Lynda: Photos

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, could soon be living in an impressive Los Angeles mega mansion! The lovebirds were photographed looking at a home that reportedly cost a whopping $68 million on Saturday afternoon and were joined by Jennifer’s sister, Lynda. They appeared relaxed and happy during the outing as Ben wore a white button-down top and tan pants and Jennifer wore dark green button-down top and jeans.

Lynda also looked stylish in a pink and white top and was walking closely behind the couple as they checked out the property and then got back in the car. Jennifer had her long hair pulled up in a ponytail and added sunglasses to her look. Ben rocked a beard.

Ben and Jennifer’s latest house hunting outing comes just a month after they got engaged. Although their rekindled flame has led to marriage plans, baby plans are different. They are not planning on expanding their family with more kids, according to one source. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

Their feelings are most likely because the lovebirds already have five children between them from their previous marriages. Ben is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with Jennifer Garner. Jennifer is the mother of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with Marc Anthony. They are often seen out and about with all of their kids.

“J.Lo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added. “They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”