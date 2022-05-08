Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Visit Mega Mansion On House Hunt With Her Sister Lynda: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez explored a reported $68 million house in the Los Angeles, CA area on Saturday, just weeks after getting engaged.

By:
May 8, 2022 7:07PM EDT
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Lynda Lopez
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen getting a jump on their Saturday checking out a spectacular $68m mansion. The home seems to be in keeping with others the couple has been looking at but this one seems to have more of a modern appeal with 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms. The couple was spotted together with a realtor and Jlo’s sister Linda checking out the modern mansion for an hour. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, could soon be living in an impressive Los Angeles mega mansion! The lovebirds were photographed looking at a home that reportedly cost a whopping $68 million on Saturday afternoon and were joined by Jennifer’s sister, Lynda. They appeared relaxed and happy during the outing as Ben wore a white button-down top and tan pants and Jennifer wore dark green button-down top and jeans.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda during house hunting. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

Lynda also looked stylish in a pink and white top and was walking closely behind the couple as they checked out the property and then got back in the car. Jennifer had her long hair pulled up in a ponytail and added sunglasses to her look. Ben rocked a beard.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looking at a mansion. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

Ben and Jennifer’s latest house hunting outing comes just a month after they got engaged. Although their rekindled flame has led to marriage plans, baby plans are different. They are not planning on expanding their family with more kids, according to one source. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

Their feelings are most likely because the lovebirds already have five children between them from their previous marriages. Ben is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with Jennifer Garner. Jennifer is the mother of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with Marc Anthony. They are often seen out and about with all of their kids.

“J.Lo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added. “They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

