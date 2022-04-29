Jennifer Lopez Beams With Son Max, 14, As They Go With Twin Emme To Her Baseball Game: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is an actress, singer and dancer — but you can also call her a soccer mom! The Bronx native was seen cheering on her teen daughter Emme, 14, at a baseball game in Los Angeles on Friday, April 29. The “Jenny From The Block” singer was joined by her son and Emme’s twin brother Max, also 14, for a sunny day at the field.

The Maid In Manhattan actress kept her look cool and casual, opting for a breezy, oversized white t-shirt with a slight cropped cut. Jennifer paired short sleeved top with a pair of loose fitting blue jeans featuring an asymmetrical waistband closure. The style icon finished her outfit off with a large pair of brown plastic sunglasses and her signature hoop earrings.

Max, who is looking so much like dad Marc Anthony, 53, was also low key in a gray crew neck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, along with a practical baseball cap. He was seen walking in front of his famous mom as he looked down at an iPhone.

In recent months, Max and Emme have been spending plenty of time with their mom’s rekindled flame-turned-fiancé Ben Affleck! The 49-year-old actor has been seen out and about with Jen’s twins, as well his own kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10, on a regular basis — and now it appears Bennifer want to reunite their kids under one roof.

The couple, who got engaged in April, have been seen looking at several mansions — but just aren’t finding the right home for them. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company…She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets,” the insider also told us.