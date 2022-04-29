Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss & Rub Noses While Picking Kids Up From School: Photos

There’s nothing like a nuzzle to cause sparks. While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez waited for their children to leave school, the lovebirds shared a sweet moment of PDA.

April 29, 2022 9:32AM EDT
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez flashes a smile as she and fiance Ben Affleck pick up camera equipment in Los Angeles. The newly engaged couple visited The DJI Store in Burbank, a supplier of rented camera drones and stabilizers. They emerged with Ben carrying various heavy cases of gear after the afternoon visit on Tuesday. JLo looked radiant in retro Coca-Cola T-shirt with baggy jeans and her signature hoop earrings and high ponytail, as she flashed her huge engagement ring. Affleck wore a T-shirt with The Dickens motif, a nod to his last movie The Tender Bar. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5306000 260422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The hunt for their new lovenest is still going strong for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who we spot househunting on Sunday. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The sexiest parents in the school pick-up lane, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, were spotted on Thursday (Apr. 28) waiting to pick up their kids from a Los Angeles School. While the two waited, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. In photos seen here, J.Lo pulled her fiancé close to nuzzle his nose before going with a passionate kiss. It was a quiet moment of passion between the engaged couple before they resumed their parental duties.

J.Lo sported a white outfit perfect for late spring in L.A. She paired a white long-sleeved top with a woolen vest and a white scarf. Ben kept it casual with a raglan sleeve shirt that matched his salt-and-pepper beard. The two looked like any other couple as they waited for their respective kids: Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony.

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

What at the chances that Bennifer 2.0 adds to their full house of kids? Zero, according to an insider close to the couple. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,”  a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While it’s not unheard of for couples at Jen and Ben’s ages to have kids, the insider says they’re happy with their kids. J.Lo and Ben are instead focused on trying to make their blended family a reality, according to the insider.

To help those blended dreams become a reality, J.Lo and Ben have been house hunting recently in L.A., but they haven’t found the perfect place yet. Jen wants a home with “enough room to entertain and host company,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Plus, both she and Ben want a place where their kids can live comfortably. With this second shot at love, Ben and Jen are going all-in and are looking for a “forever home.”

Bennifer stans were gifted with good news on Apr. 8, when Jennifer revealed that Ben asked her to marry him (again!). The couple, engaged from 2002 to 2004, reunited in early 2021. One year after rekindling their love, Ben popped the question with a rare 8.5-carat green diamond, estimated to be worth over $5 million.

