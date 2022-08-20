Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Veil As She Marries Ben

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.

The two appeared to be posing for a photographer and videographer in the images both for solo shots and ones with their five kids. Another sweet photo showed her child Emme, 14, holding their mother’s veil alongside new stepsister Seraphina, 13. Both Emme and Seraphina wore pants for the ceremony, officiated by Jay Shetty, and the reception.

The party, planned by Colin Cowie. was held at Ben’s sprawling Riceboro estate just outside of Savannah. The 87 acre property includes three houses, including a 6,000 sq. foot main residence, a cottage, and the palatial 10,000 sq. foot Oyster House. There is also a stunning deck that overlooks the North Newport River, along with a boat that is a replica Ernest Hemingway‘s fishing boat, Pilar (fitting for Ben, who also is a writer).

Following their April 2021 reunion and April 2022 re-engagement, the couple legally wed in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 16. The wedding, held at the iconic A Little White Chapel on the strip, was an intimate affair, attended by just her child Emme, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his daughter Seraphina, 13, who is his second-born with Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo sported not one but two dresses for the Vegas nuptials. She initially rocked a sleeveless number, later identified as an Alexander McQueen design, which she stated was from an “old movie” (but didn’t specify which) in her On The JLo newsletter. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she also could be heard saying in a short video, also part of the newsletter.

Eagle eyed fans discovered that Jennifer plays a bride in seven of her movies, including the sometimes forgotten “Bennifer” film, Jersey Girl. The flick was released after their movie Gigli, and several months after their 2004 split — but the wedding scene was actually cut from the original due to their own wedding drama and apparently popped up in an extended cut. “I didn’t know [if it was right] to leave it in,” directer Kevin Smith told Us Weekly at the time. “People might forget they’re watching a picture, like, ‘Wait, didn’t these two not get married?” he also said. The scene was shot at St. John’s Church in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

For the 2022 wedding, Jennifer also sported a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown to walk down the aisle. The off-the-shoulder bustier style was from the designer’s Spring 2023 bridal line.