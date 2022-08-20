Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry Again In Romantic Georgia Ceremony

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, celebrated their wedding with reception in Riceboro, Georgia! The couple, surrounded by their family and friends, had the big party at Ben’s private estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. “The ceremony is over and it ended with a kiss,” a source E! News shortly after the romantic ceremony. The outlet also reported that all guests — including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana — wore white for the affair. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which was planned by Colin Cowie.

The party comes after their surprise (and quick) Las Vegas wedding at the iconic A Little White Chapel on Saturday, July 16. Of their five kids, just her child Emme, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his daughter Seraphina, 13, who he had with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were present. After the low key affair, Jen legally changed her name to “Jennifer Lynn Affleck” per the marriage license filing.

The On The 6 singer shared personal photos and video from their special day to her fan newsletter On The JLo the next day. In her letter, Jen was clearly emotional about the marriage, which comes 20 years after the duo were initially engaged in Nov. 2002. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she began in the note, referencing their 2004 split and whirlwind 2021 reunion. Ben proposed again in April 2022, but instead of a pink diamond, he sourced an even more rare green one — also her lucky color!

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Jen also said. “All of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage…One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” she also said.

Ben’s estate in Georgia is just an hour outside of historic Savannah, and sits on the North Newport River. The property spans around 87 acres, and includes a primary residence that’s 6,000 sq. feet, as well as a separate cottage and a third home called the “Oyster House.” The latter is actually the largest at 10,000 sq. feet, with three master suite bedrooms and five regular bedrooms.

Congratulations to Ben and Jen!