J.Lo Gushes Over Her ’20 Year’ Love Story With Ben Affleck In Touching Wedding Tribute

Cheers to the newlyweds! Jennifer Lopez wrote a romantic piece for her On The J.Lo newsletter, reflecting on her marriage to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 17. J.Lo, 52, seemed so in love with her now-husband, 49, as she celebrated their nuptials. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote to start off the newsletter.

Early in the piece, she gushed over her new hubby, writing about the power of love. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she wrote.

Jennifer also seemed to reference the pair’s well-known history with each other, with their love story beginning back in 2002. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she wrote. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

Bennifer officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 16. The singer showed off her wedding gown from the changing room at the Little White Wedding Chapel. She also shared a clip that Ben took from the men’s room before they got married. She wrote that each was respectively wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet,” when they said their “I do’s.”

Jennifer also romantically signed off her newsletter by taking Ben’s last name, fulfilling a prediction she made all the way back when the couple first dated, in a 2004 interview. Back when the couple were first engaged, Pat O’Brien asked her about her last name after tying the knot on Access Hollywood, and she said that she would have a new name. “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” she said, before joking about not being able to adapt her