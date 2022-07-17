Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez After Romantic Las Vegas Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a secret wedding celebration and the singer dished on all the details! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it, as seen below!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. ✨ pic.twitter.com/rd2UF5YPrY
— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 17, 2022
“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” the star added. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”
Before the big wedding bash, the superstar couple made it official by registering for a marriage license in Clark County, NV on Saturday, July 16. According to the license filing obtained by Hollywoodlife (below), Jennifer is taking Ben’s last name, as she is listed as “Jennifer Affleck.”
Jen and Ben have a love story for the ages. The iconic pair’s romance started while they were both working on the movie Gigli in 2002. Shortly afterwards, they went public with their relationship. “We met at a couple of parties. We barely paid any attention to each other,” Jennifer said during a 2003 Dateline interview for the movie. “We became friends first.”
The couple’s love affair was soon the talk of the town, earning the superstars the first one-name moniker for a celebrity couple: “Bennifer.” In November of 2022, Ben popped the question with a pink ring, worth a reported $2.5 million. As the anticipation for their wedding grew, the couple surprisingly called it off. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the pair told People in a joint statement. By January 2004, J.Lo and Ben were officially exes.
#جينفر_لوبيز و #بن_افليك يتزوجان رسميا في لاس فيغاس بعد مرور ٤ أشهر علي إعلان خطوبتهما 💍❤️#JenniferLopez
#JenniferLopez #BenAffleck #Wedding #Nevada #NewYork#aljamilamag pic.twitter.com/ULBctTNljp
— مجلة الجميلة (@Aljamilamag) July 17, 2022
Nearly two decades after ending their engagement, the former couple were back together and being called “Bennifer 2.0.” The pair went Instagram official in July 2021, when Jennifer shared a snap of them packing on the PDA during her 52nd birthday celebrations. After a year of dating, they decided to give an engagement another try in April 2022, as Ben got down on one knee with a green, diamond ring, worth an estimated $5 million.
Looks like second chances in life really do exist! Congrats to the newlyweds!