Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.

Seraphina also opted to go with a suite vibe, rocking a wide legged pant, tie and blazer as she held Jennifer’s veil alongside Emme. In other photos, Violet, 16, Samuel, 10 and Emme’s twin Max, 14, could also be seen walking behind the newlyweds. Of course, Jennifer looked absolutely incredible in her custom Ralph Lauren dress designed in Italy. The 53-year-old added her signature dramatic flair with a feathered skirt and 20 foot long veil.

One thing for sure about Emme is that we never know what they are going to wear because their style is super cool and unique. Recently, Emme attended a broadway show with their twin brother Max, their mom, and Ben’s daughter, Seraphina, when Emme wore a baggy white Nike T-shirt with a pair of light-wash, baggy straight-leg jeans, and a dark brown, oversized corduroy button-down shirt on top.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Emme, was while they were in Paris. Emme was out with their mom and brother when they wore a matching, two-piece green corduroy set. The set consisted of an oversized button-down short-sleeve shirt with matching knee-length baggy shorts. Emme accessorized with a pair of patterned knee-high socks and low-rise Converse sneakers.

Aside from these looks, Emme was out with their mom in Italy when they wore a pair of super baggy dark brown cargo pants with a chunky gray and white patterned crewneck sweater that was oversized. Emme was also recently out in NYC with Jen and Ben when they rocked their go-to straight-leg jeans with a short-sleeve white linen button-down shirt. They accessorized with choker necklaces and high-top white Converse sneakers.