J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.

The trip to Italy comes following a family vacation to Paris, which doubled as Jennifer and her new husband, Ben Affleck’s, honeymoon. Ben, Jen and their kids enjoyed several days in France, which included lots of sightseeing and meals out. However, while Jen ventured onto Italy afterward, Ben returned home, where he was spotted on the set of Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa.

Jason took to Instagram to share some photos of the pair goofing around together on July 28. He also seemingly confirmed that Ben will be reprising his role as Batman in the Aquaman sequel. “REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” he wrote. “love u and miss u Ben. WB studio tours, just explored the backlot alright. busted on set. all great things coming.”

Following a 2004 split, Ben and Jen rekindled their relationship in 2021, and tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. Although they’re expected to still have a much larger ceremony in the coming weeks, the lovebirds kept their initial nuptials small and super intimate. In the days since, they’ve been spending quality time with their blended family — Ben has three kids with Jennifer Garner and Jen has two with Marc Anthony.