Ben Affleck Has Formed A 'Special Bond' With Jennifer Lopez's Kids

Ben Affleck's bond with his new wife Jennifer Lopez's two children 'is very strong and genuine,' a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

July 27, 2022
Ben Affleck Emme Anthony
Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck are seen visiting the Louvre Museum while on their honeymoon in Paris, France on July 26, 2022.
Newlywed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with Violet, Seraphina, Emma and Maximilian seen walking in the park of l'Orangerie close to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France on july 25th 2022.
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez‘s marriage to Ben Affleck has given her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme a new stepdad — and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that it’s a “dream situation” for JLo, who already feels like she is living in a fairytale! “The bond is very strong and genuine,” a source close to the couple told us. “It helps that his kids have been just as welcoming to Max and Emme because they’ve all become fast friends.”

As fans know, following Bennifer’s Las Vegas wedding on July 16, the newlyweds jetted off to Paris. But they didn’t take the trip alone, as Ben, 50, brought his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50 — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. JLo brought the twins, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53. Although it seemed odd, to some, that their children joined them for their getaway, it clearly was not.

Ben Affleck Emme Anthony
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's child Emme were all smiles when they were seen shopping at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles, California, on July 3, 2022.

“Ben and Jennifer both adore having their kids around. It might be unconventional to bring them on the honeymoon, but it makes total sense for them,” the source said. “They’re both so busy, that whenever they get downtime, they really want their kids with them. And this marriage is about more than just them, they’ve joined their families so why not celebrate it as one big happy family.”

Ben Affleck Max Anthony
Ben Affleck was seen being super attentive to Jennifer Lopez's son Max when the two were out together in Los Angeles, California, recently.

A separate source told HollywoodLife that Ben’s bond with her son Max has really touched her heart. “She understands that no one will ever be able to replace their father, but she sees how Ben has welcomed her children in as if they were his own and this is one of the things that she loves most about Ben,” the insider told us, adding, “Ben has developed a special bond with Max and Max has warmed up to him so much. It is important for JLo that Max has a male figure in his life all the time because it makes him feel safe.”

