J.Lo & Ben Affleck Make Out Right In Front Of His Daughter, 16, On Paris Vacation: Photo

Violet Affleck, 16, appears to be immune to her dad, Ben Affleck, locking lips with Jennifer Lopez! The teenager was seated right alongside the happy couple at dinner in Paris on July 21, and she had a huge smile on her face as Jen and Ben made out at the table. Just days after their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer and Ben looked madly in love as they celebrated this new chapter with their kids in France. The blended family dined outside, and Jen and Ben held hands as they left the restaurant, as well.

Ben’s daughter, Seraphina Affleck, 13, and Jennifer’s child, Emme Muniz, 14, were also spotted arriving at the restaurant with their famous parents. It’s not clear whether Ben’s third child, Samuel Affleck, 10, and Emme’s twin brother, Max Muniz, 14, are also on the trip or not. For the evening out, Jen stunned in a plunging red ensemble, while Ben looked handsome in a dark suit and beige tie.

The trip to Paris comes just five days after Jen and Ben shocked fans by eloping in Las Vegas on July 16. Although the two are reportedly planning on having a much larger ceremony in the near future, they made their union official in a super intimate way to kick off the rest of their lives together. Jennifer and Ben were initially supposed to tie the knot in 2003, but they called off the wedding just days ahead of the planned Labor Day extravaganza. They wound up breaking up just months later in Jan. 2004.

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & Marriage Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003 Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - A family affair! Jennifer Lopez and her new husband, Ben Affleck, bring their daughters on to their Honeymoon in Paris after eloping in Vegas. The newlyweds had dinner at Le Matignon restaurant before heading back to their hotel, where Ben was spotted taking pics of the city of love from his hotel window. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It wasn’t until April 2021 that Jen and Ben reconciled following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. One year later, Ben proposed, and the two have wasted no time walking down the aisle this time around. They also recently purchased a $60 million home together, so the next chapter of their lives is off to a good start!