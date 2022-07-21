Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s $60 Million Mansion Revealed: Photos Of Their New Love Nest

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly found their dream home! The newlyweds have purchased a massive Beverly Hills estate that once sold for $60 million per TMZ, although it’s unclear what Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, actually paid. Notably, neither party has confirmed the purchase — but one of J.Lo’s luxury cars was seen outside of the property when moving trucks were present.

The house was once owned by actor Danny DeVito and Mariah Carey‘s ex-fiancé James Packer, and includes all the resort-like amenities one could need over it’s 29,000 sq. feet. Beyond the seven bedrooms — which they’ll definitely need for his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and her twins Emme and Max, 14, — there’s also a movie theatre, wine cellar, entertainment room and massive pool.

Beyond that, the home boasts a full on hair salon and glam room perfect for Jen’s team, and a gym for the duo to get in their workouts. It looks like Bennifer will also be able to host lots of guests, as the property has actual guest houses.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16 three months after getting re-engaged. The intimate wedding came as a surprise — but in the end Jennifer said it was “exactly” what the couple wanted in her On The JLo newsletter. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Jennifer wrote in the emotional letter. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she also added.

Since reuniting romantically in April 2021, Ben and Jen have been actively looking for a home — but are often spotted at each other’s residences (his is in Pacific Palisades, while Jen owns a house in Bel-Air). A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple wanted a home to “raise their kids together” back in April.

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider also said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.”