Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s $60 Million Mansion Revealed: Photos Of Their New Love Nest

Fresh off their Las Vegas nuptials, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to be getting ready to move into their brand new mansion together.

By:
July 21, 2022 4:36PM EDT
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk arm in arm as they go shopping at the busy Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles on the 4th of July weekend.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look at the selection of high-end cars with Ben's son Samuel appearing to buy a new Rolls-Royce, at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly found their dream home! The newlyweds have purchased a massive Beverly Hills estate that once sold for $60 million per TMZ, although it’s unclear what Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, actually paid. Notably, neither party has confirmed the purchase — but one of J.Lo’s luxury cars was seen outside of the property when moving trucks were present.

An aerial look at the home the couple reportedly bought. (Backgrid)

The house was once owned by actor Danny DeVito and Mariah Carey‘s ex-fiancé James Packer, and includes all the resort-like amenities one could need over it’s 29,000 sq. feet. Beyond the seven bedrooms — which they’ll definitely need for his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and her twins Emme and Max, 14, — there’s also a movie theatre, wine cellar, entertainment room and massive pool.

Beyond that, the home boasts a full on hair salon and glam room perfect for Jen’s team, and a gym for the duo to get in their workouts. It looks like Bennifer will also be able to host lots of guests, as the property has actual guest houses.

Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck at his film premiere. (Shutterstock)

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16 three months after getting re-engaged. The intimate wedding came as a surprise — but in the end Jennifer said it was “exactly” what the couple wanted in her On The JLo newsletter. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Jennifer wrote in the emotional letter. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she also added.

Since reuniting romantically in April 2021, Ben and Jen have been actively looking for a home — but are often spotted at each other’s residences (his is in Pacific Palisades, while Jen owns a house in Bel-Air). A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple wanted a home to “raise their kids together” back in April.

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider also said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.”

More From Our Partners

ad