J.Lo & Ben Affleck ‘Cried’ While Reading Vows At Wedding, Witness Reveals: It Was ‘Sweet & Emotional’

An employee for the Las Vegas wedding chapel where 'Bennifer' got married talked about the 'exciting' nuptials and how 'stunning' J.Lo looked in a new interview.

July 19, 2022 2:25PM EDT
Ben Affleck
Only a few people got to witness Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s Las Vegas wedding, including Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Wedding Chapel. “It was so exciting,” Kenosha told Good Morning America about the late-night July 16 nuptials. “I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in,” she added. “I started shaking a little bit. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!’ ”

Kenosha used the words “emotional” and “affectionate” to describe the romantic event between Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, who enjoyed a three-month engagement before tying the knot. “As they were reading each other’s vows they were very sweet,” Kenosha said to GMA. “They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind.”

Jennifer, who brought her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme along to the chapel, wore “a nice elegant beige lacy-type dress”, Kenosha said. “It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful,” she explained. “Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful white bouquet and he [Ben] had a boutonnière as well that matched that.”

Jen and Ben shocked fans with their July 17 announcement that they had eloped in Las Vegas the previous night. “We did it,” Jennifer wrote in her newsletter where she shared the big news. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And love is patient. Twenty years patient.” The A-list couple was previously engaged in the early 2000s, but they broke things off before they could get married. Then, in early 2021, Jen and Ben rekindled their romance after the singer dumped her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Apparently, the Vegas nuptials are just the start of wedding celebrations for “Bennifer.” The two are reportedly planning a second wedding at Ben’s massive estate on Hampton Island, Georgia. The upcoming bash, which is set to take place “in the next few weeks”, will be open to Ben and Jen’s family members and famous friends. We can only image the kind of party that event is going to be!

