J.Lo Shows Off Her Wedding Band As She Gets Back To Work At Dance Studio After Wedding: Photo

Jennifer Lopez had that newlywed glow as she hit up a dance studio in Los Angeles on July 18. Although she appeared tired and wanting to avoid the paparazzi cameras, the gorgeous newlywed had her wedding band on display alongside her engagement ring on the outing. She wore snakeskin leggings and a long-sleeved top, along with sneakers and sunglasses for the casual appearance. Despite marrying Ben Affleck just two days prior, Jen was back to business as usual on the Monday after her nuptials.

Jen and Ben shocked fans with their July 17 announcement that they had eloped in Las Vegas the previous night. The wedding came just over three months after Ben quietly proposed to Jennifer while she was taking a bath at home. Of course, these two have much more of a history than that, though. They were previously engaged in 2002 and set to tie the knot in Sept. 2003, but called off the wedding just days before the ceremony. They wound up splitting in 2004, and did not reconcile until 17 years later in 2021.

This time, though, they DID make it down the aisle, and there’s reportedly more where that came from. Later this month, Jen and Ben are set to have a bigger ceremony with friends and family in attendance. The second wedding is reportedly taking place at Ben’s Georgia estate, and is likely to be a much more lavish affair.

“We did it,” Jennifer wrote in her newsletter on July 17. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And love is patient. Twenty years patient.” After opening the letter with a reference to the pair’s 20 year history, she made another nod to their long journey to marriage later on in the message. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel love love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she gushed.

Jennifer has two kids with Marc Anthony, while Ben has three with Jennifer Garner. Now, they’re officially a blended family!