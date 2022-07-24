Violet Affleck, 16, Smiles & Hugs Stepmom Jennifer Lopez On Trip To Paris: Sweet Photo

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has only been stepmom to Ben Affleck‘s three kids for a week, but she’s already sharing loving moments with them! The singer was photographed giving a sweet hug to the actor’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 16, as the family spent some time in Paris, France during Jennifer’s 53rd birthday over the weekend. The teen flashed a big smile as she wrapped her arms around her dad’s new wife and donned a plaid dress.

Jennifer wore a pink sleeveless dress and had her hair up in a ponytail during the embrace. The “Jenny From the Block” crooner celebrated her special day at a birthday lunch with Ben in the “City of Love” and appeared to have a great time. She and her new hubby held hands as they walked by onlookers and enjoyed food around 30 Avenue Montaigne.

The latest outing comes just one day after Jennifer, Ben, and Violet were spotted going to a different Paris lunch together. They were seen leaving the Crillon Hotel and were dressed to impress as the Good Will Hunting star had his arm around the new Mrs. Affleck. Jennifer wore a white summer dress with a floral pattern, Ben wore a navy blue button-down top and light blue pants, and Violet wore a white dress with black hearts under a black blazer.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Cutest Photos Since Getting Married Singer Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck have lunch at the new Christian Dior restaurant. 24 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880830_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Jennifer and Ben, who tied the knot at a Las Vegas wedding chapel last week, have been seen on numerous other Paris outings since arriving there for their honeymoon. In addition to Violet, some of their other kids have been seen with them, including Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Ben’s other daughter Seraphina, 13, whom, along with Violet, he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. Jennifer is also mom to Emme’s twin, Max and Ben’s also dad to son Samuel, 10.

In addition to lunches and dinners, Jennifer and Ben had fun on a boat a few days ago. They looked happy and relaxed, in photos taken during the moment, and the outing on the water was apparently so relaxing that Ben even fell asleep while sitting down for a time! What a life!